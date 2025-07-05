Sherlock actor shuts down any hope of a revival

There have been a multitude of rumours as of late that suggest that Sherlock will eventually return to television screens. The drama series starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the famed detective and Martin Freeman as his loyal colleague John Watson, and it became one of the highest-rated shows on TV plus an instant cult classic where fans have long pushed for a return. There have been reports and suggestions that a return could happen, however, according to one of the show's leading actors, this is unlikely and pointless.

It's Mark Gatiss, known for playing Sherlock's brother Mycroft in the show, who has commented on the rumours and shut them down. Speaking with Collider at the International Global Series Festival while promoting his crime drama series Bookish, he specifically stated:

"No. We had our go, and we struck gold with Benedict and Martin. I mean, there's no...what would be the point? You'd just be doing it again. And to be frank, you know, I'm 60 next year. It's incredible. And how many more things can one do? I'm committed to doing this, and I'm very interested in doing new stuff, and Bookish is what I want to do. So I think it's great to, as I said yesterday, it's great to tip your hat to what a wonderful thing it was, but also it's lovely to move forward."

Sherlock could still return without Gatiss, but the biggest issue this series will face will be finding time and resources to schedule and bring back stars like Cumberbatch and Freeman, plus Andrew Scott as Jim Moriarty, each of whom have gone on to be major stars appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Middle-earth, Star Trek, and more.

Would you like to see Sherlock return?