Here are the must-see Halloween sales on PlayStation Store

With Halloween just around the corner, PlayStation Store has activated a series of interesting promotions on several games, with considerable price cuts. Active until November 3, the promotion allows players to get their hands on some good horror games, including Death Stranding (£23.64 instead of £54.99), Days Gone (£15.94 instead of £54.99) and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan (£16.99 instead of £24.99).

Among the promotions for less than £5, you can get Everybody's Gone to the Rapture at £3.99 (instead of £15.99), Little Nightmares at £3.99(instead of £15.99) and, finally, Murdered: Soul Suspect for £1.59 (!), instead of £15.99.

