Shenmue III's second DLC to release next week

Shenmue 3 released this past November but that doesn't mean the story came to an end. The second DLC for the game 'Story Quest Pack' had its release date revealed just recently and fans don't have to wait long. Releasing on February 18 for PlayStation 4 and PC, the DLC will let players meet up with Zhang Shugin and "quickly become embroiled in a new escapade where nothing is as it seems...".

If this sounds interesting to you, the DLC will set you back £4.99 for those who don't own the Complete DLC collection. To access the content, make sure that you have reached Niaowu ahead of its release.