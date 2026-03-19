Shenmue III Enhanced is getting a Special Edition and a Collector's Edition

Last autumn, we reported that Shenmue III would be re-released as an upgraded Enhanced Edition, which will also be coming to the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X (in addition to PC and PlayStation 5). This will be the first time Nintendo and Xbox fans get the chance to experience the third part of the adventure, and now we have even more good news to share.

In addition to a standard edition, both a Special Edition and a Collector's Edition will also be available. Here's what they include:

Special Edition



Shenmue 3



Special Edition Box



The Making of Shenmue 3 Enhanced Art Book



The Definitive History of Shenmue Blu-ray



Collector's Edition



Shenmue 3 (with Alternate Box Art)



15cm Ryo Hazuki Figurine



Wooden Scroll and Keychain



The Making of Shenmue 3 Enhanced Art Book



The Definitive History of Shenmue Blu-ray



Art Print Bundle (including Poster, Stickers, Kung-Fu Cards, and More)



If you're thinking it can't get much better than this, ININ Games has two more surprises in store: first, pre-orders are now officially open (these are likely to sell out, so hurry up), and second, this isn't just some measly Game Key Card, as the entire game is on the cartridge for the Switch 2 version.

You can find a brand-new trailer for this updated edition below.