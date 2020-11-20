Shenmue III Complete Edition has been announced for PS4

You're watching Advertisements

Limited Run Games once again has something special for enthusiastic gamers and collectors. Announced on Twitter earlier, the distributor is bringing Shenmue III Complete Edition to PS4.

It's worth noting that this PS4 physical game is only available as part of the Shenmue III Complete Edition Collector's Edition, which is exclusive, can only be purchased from Limited Run'swebsite, and only 3,000 sets will be made. The price is set at $149.99.

The Shenmue III Complete Collector's Edition includes:

●Shenmue III Complete Edition (PS4)

●All DLC Included on disc

●Welcome Card (From Hotel Niaowu)

●Chobu Chan Figurine

●Bailu Chan Figurine

●Shenmue III Complete Edition Commemorative Dreamcast Jewel Case (no Dreamcast game disc is included)

●Five inch die cast Sword of Seven Stars replica

●Golden Goose VIP Card

●Bailu Herb Map

Pre-orders are avaliable starting today (November 20th) at 10 AM ET.