Shenmue anime cancelled after only one season

HQ

HQ

After 14 years of silence, Shenmue 3 was announced during E3 2015 and eventually followed as a release in 2019. This sparked a new interest in the series and it also got an anime on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, which premiered earlier this year.

But despite pretty good reviews, it seems like the show failed to find an audience, and won't be renewed for a second season. It has been removed from Adult Swim's website, and Warner Bros. Animation's and Cartoon Network's senior vice president of anime and action series, Jason DeMarco, confirms on Twitter that a continuation seems unlikely.

The first season can still be found on Crunchyroll, but it seems like the anime, just like the actual games, will be left unfinished.