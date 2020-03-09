Shenmue 3's Big Merry Cruise DLC to land next week

Although Shenmue 3 has not performed as well as the publisher expected, YS Net and Deep Silver continue to offer new content to players, as promised. Now they have revealed the release date of the third DLC, "Big Merry Cruise", which will be available on March 17.

With this DLC, a new cruise ship is added, which you will find in the port of Niaowu (accessible only if you have already reached Niaowu o you have save data to be able to play it). On the ship, you will find a lot of new missions and challenges, but also many new forms of entertainment. There are also new clothes for Ryo, that you can get after passing the mini-missions on the ship.

Big Merry Cruise will be available individually for purchase on PlayStation Store and Epic Game Store. Players who have purchased the Complete DLC Collection will see the DLC automatically available on launch day. You can see some screenshots of Big Merry Cruise below.