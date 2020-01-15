Shenmue 3's Battle Rally DLC is arriving next week

Deep Silver and YS Net have announced the release date for the first bit of DLC for Shenmue 3, called Battle Rally, which offers new gaming activities while contestants face off head-to-head as they make their way through a course.

This is also the first time players can play as a different character, ditching Ryo Hazuki in favour of Wuying Ren or Wei Zhen, Ryo's sparring partner.

The DLC will be available on January 21 for £6.49, and can be purchased via the Epic Games Store on PC, or via the PlayStation Store. Those with the Complete DLC Collection will also get it on the day of release too.

