Razer's Deathadder V2 and Basilisk V2 specs detailed PC We take a look at what's inside the latest gear from Razer, with two new gaming mice hitting the market today. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Kim Olsen

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 "It's certainly a trilogy that offers a lot of game time, and it's great that all of this content has been pulled together into one package." Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Roy Woodhouse

The Rogue One writer wants to make a Star Fox movie Wii U Following a redesign, Gary Whitta has announced his desire to make a movie based on the new-look characters. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Jonas Mäki

Linedock shows off all-new battery solution for MacBook Pro iOS We get a first look at the new model Linedock battery that helps keep your MacBook going with an extra full charge. Text: Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 15th of January 2020

Bioshock: The Collection likely to be released on Switch PC / PS4 / Xbox One If you're a Switch owner and you've never sampled the delights of Rapture, then there's a collection coming that we most certainly recommend. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Jonas Mäki

Razer Blade Stealth (GTX 1650) Razer has updated its Stealth laptop with a powerful graphics card and it makes a huge difference. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

Crystal Dynamics' Avengers has been delayed to September PC / PS4 / Stadia / Xbox One The game was originally meant to arrive in May, but Crystal Dynamics needs some more time to polish it. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Moons of Madness delayed to March on consoles PC / PS4 / Xbox One It was originally meant to launch next week, but now the team needs more time to optimise it for consoles. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

PvZ: Battle for Neighborville returns to today's stream PC / PS4 / Xbox One We get into the Plants vs. Zombies action once again, with Sam trying it out for a few hours on our GR Live show. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

The Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime cast revealed We don't know the characters that these actors are playing, but we do have an extensive list of who's appearing. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Fallout 76's Wastelanders update starts testing this week PC / PS4 / Xbox One You can sign up to get invited, although Bethesda requires you to sign an NDA before you can try the new content. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

The ESA recruits Michael O'Leary to oversee political strategy He joins the Government Affairs team and brings years of experience from companies like 21st Century Fox. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Blizzard on WoW: Battle for Azeroth - Visions of N'Zoth PC We talked to the World of Warcraft studio about the wave of content about to hit Battle for Azeroth. Text: Ricardo C. Esteves & Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 14th of January 2020

Skies of Arcadia developer hopes to make a sequel Dreamcast Kenji Hiruta, who worked on the original RPG from Sega, would like to bring it back to life once more. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Teamfight Tactics hits mobile devices in March Android / iOS / PC That's also when Set 3 will arrive, and over the next few months players will get even more content to play with. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Sony hosting Experience PlayStation event this month This will be running for several weeks in New York City, letting fans play several PS4 and PSVR titles. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Games of the Last Decade - The Last of Us PS3 / PS4 With a title like The Last of Us, it's only fitting that we close out this series with Naughty Dog's survival horror masterpiece. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Mike Holmes

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo Switch Relive the 2006 adventure with this upcoming, faithful remake of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team. Text: Ben Lyons Published on the 14th of January 2020

Malik Forté and Semmler won't return to Overwatch League Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One The broadcast talent won't be making an appearance again, with both thanking the fans for their time. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Bdosin is added to the Seoul Dynasty Overwatch side Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One Another former London Spitfire joins the Overwatch League team, formed exclusively of Korean talent. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

TABS is advancing onto today's stream PC We're seeing how accurate Totally Accurate Battle Simulator really is when we hit our GR Live show today. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Envy reportedly set to add Calyx to CS:GO team Mac / PC / PS3 / PSN / XBLA / Xbox 360 Legija is also in talks with the organisation to become the head coach, according to a recent report. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Fnatic reveals plenty of staff changes for the LEC PC Their League of Legends team is making a lot of alterations heading into 2020, trying to make an impression in Europe. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

DBFZ player HookGangGod parts ways with NRG Esports Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One He's no longer a part of the organisation, although he's still interested in competing in Arc System Works' game. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Confirmed: PlayStation to skip E3 2020 PS Vita / PS4 / PS5 Sony has decided to skip this year's E3 as well, instead choosing to focus on State of Play and its own events. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Might & Magic: Chess Royale unveiled, releasing this month The famous series is returning, this time in the form of a mashup between auto battlers and battle royale. Text: Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 13th of January 2020

Games of the Last Decade - Red Dead Redemption PS3 / Xbox 360 As our series about impactful games from the last ten years comes to a close, we look at two games that started and closed the decade with a bang. Published on the 13th of January 2020 Text: Lisa Dahlgren

Sapphire Studios shows off its new skateboarding tech We got a closer look at the electronic skateboard as well as the smart bag that powers it. Text: Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 13th of January 2020

