Razer's Deathadder V2 and Basilisk V2 specs detailed
PC
We take a look at what's inside the latest gear from Razer, with two new gaming mice hitting the market today.
Text: Kim Olsen
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4
"It's certainly a trilogy that offers a lot of game time, and it's great that all of this content has been pulled together into one package."
The Rogue One writer wants to make a Star Fox movie
Wii U
Following a redesign, Gary Whitta has announced his desire to make a movie based on the new-look characters.
Text: Jonas Mäki
We take a look at ViewSonic's Elite XG2700QC and more
PC
ViewSonic's Jason Maryne was at CES 2020 to show off a couple of interesting monitors.
Text: Mike Holmes
Rebellion throws a spotlight on Zombie Army 4 in 101 trailer
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
The new trailer for the upcoming zombie shooter reveals new story elements, enemies, abilities and more.
Text: Mike Holmes
Linedock shows off all-new battery solution for MacBook Pro
iOS
We get a first look at the new model Linedock battery that helps keep your MacBook going with an extra full charge.
Text: Gianfranco Lagioia
Shenmue 3's Battle Rally DLC arrives next week
PC / PS4
YS Net and Deep Silver are expanding the game with activities for players to enjoy, as well as new characters.
Text: Sam Bishop
PUBG is getting a new 2x2 map called Karakin
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
Plus a whole host of gameplay tweaks are inbound, including breach points and bullet penetration on certain walls.
Text: Mike Holmes
Bioshock: The Collection likely to be released on Switch
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
If you're a Switch owner and you've never sampled the delights of Rapture, then there's a collection coming that we most certainly recommend.
Text: Jonas Mäki
The Silence of the Lambs is coming to TV
CBS is creating a TV series based on the popular novel and movie.
A new fighter will be revealed for Smash Ultimate tomorrow
Nintendo Switch
Masahiro Sakurai is hosting another livestream giving us details on another contender in Nintendo's game.
Text: Sam Bishop
Razer Blade Stealth (GTX 1650)
Razer has updated its Stealth laptop with a powerful graphics card and it makes a huge difference.
Xbox Game Studios moving from "acquisition" to "execution"
However, that doesn't necessarily that they've definitely stopped expanding, according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer.
Text: Sam Bishop
Crystal Dynamics' Avengers has been delayed to September
PC / PS4 / Stadia / Xbox One
The game was originally meant to arrive in May, but Crystal Dynamics needs some more time to polish it.
Text: Sam Bishop
Arma 3 is running a free week right now
PC
There are also discounts for the base game and its expansions too, including Contact and Apex.
Text: Sam Bishop
Rainbow Six: Siege hosting Road to Six Invitational event
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
This will run from today into the middle of February, leading to the biggest event in the Siege calendar.
Text: Sam Bishop
Moons of Madness delayed to March on consoles
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
It was originally meant to launch next week, but now the team needs more time to optimise it for consoles.
Text: Sam Bishop
Doom Eternal gets new trailer before March 20 release date
Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One
We get to see brutal enemies, violent glory kills, and more as id Software shows off the intense sequel.
Text: Sam Bishop
PvZ: Battle for Neighborville returns to today's stream
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
We get into the Plants vs. Zombies action once again, with Sam trying it out for a few hours on our GR Live show.
Text: Sam Bishop
Players have spent $680 million USD in the Epic Games Store
Epic Games has released some stats about the store, which has been pretty popular since it launched in 2018.
Text: Sam Bishop
The Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime cast revealed
We don't know the characters that these actors are playing, but we do have an extensive list of who's appearing.
Text: Sam Bishop
Fallout 76's Wastelanders update starts testing this week
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
You can sign up to get invited, although Bethesda requires you to sign an NDA before you can try the new content.
Text: Sam Bishop
Netflix provides interactive map for The Witcher
If you've been getting lost in the series, Netflix is here to help you out, also providing a timeline too.
Text: Sam Bishop
Final Fantasy VII: Remake delayed to April 10
PS4
It's been pushed back by a month as Square Enix needs more time to polish the remade RPG.
Text: Sam Bishop
The ESA recruits Michael O'Leary to oversee political strategy
He joins the Government Affairs team and brings years of experience from companies like 21st Century Fox.
Text: Sam Bishop
Blizzard on WoW: Battle for Azeroth - Visions of N'Zoth
PC
We talked to the World of Warcraft studio about the wave of content about to hit Battle for Azeroth.
Text: Ricardo C. Esteves & Gianfranco Lagioia
Skies of Arcadia developer hopes to make a sequel
Dreamcast
Kenji Hiruta, who worked on the original RPG from Sega, would like to bring it back to life once more.
Text: Sam Bishop
Teamfight Tactics hits mobile devices in March
Android / iOS / PC
That's also when Set 3 will arrive, and over the next few months players will get even more content to play with.
Text: Sam Bishop
Sony hosting Experience PlayStation event this month
This will be running for several weeks in New York City, letting fans play several PS4 and PSVR titles.
Text: Sam Bishop
Devil May Cry 5 actor seems to confirm Dante for Smash Bros.
PC / PS4 / Xbox One
Brian Hanford voices V in the game, and seems to indicate that Dante will be headed to Nintendo's fighting title.
Text: Sam Bishop
Games of the Last Decade - The Last of Us
PS3 / PS4
With a title like The Last of Us, it's only fitting that we close out this series with Naughty Dog's survival horror masterpiece.
Text: Mike Holmes
Black Widow gets a new Special Look trailer
Scarlett Johansson's hero is getting her own film in a few months, and we get another taste of the action.
Text: Sam Bishop
Phil Spencer confirms Xbox's attendance at E3 this year
With Sony departing the show once again, the Xbox chief has reassured fans that Microsoft will still be in LA.
Text: Sam Bishop
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
Nintendo Switch
Relive the 2006 adventure with this upcoming, faithful remake of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team.
Text: Ben Lyons
Astral Chain is celebrated in latest Smash Ultimate event
Nintendo Switch
The spirit event will last for five days and see several characters invade the Spirit Board in Nitnendo's game.
Text: Sam Bishop
Super Nintendo World Japan has its own music video
Galantis and Charli XCX give us a taste of what's coming before the Olympics, which will include a smartphone app and wristbands.
Text: Sam Bishop
Jared Leto gets vampiric in new Morbius trailer
The Spider-Man universe gets another dark film, and we can expect to see Leto stalk the night in 2020.
Text: Sam Bishop
Valkyrae, LazarBeam, and Muselk join YouTube streaming
These exclusivity deals come after several big names have also moved from Twitch to Mixer as well.
Text: Sam Bishop
Malik Forté and Semmler won't return to Overwatch League
Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One
The broadcast talent won't be making an appearance again, with both thanking the fans for their time.
Text: Sam Bishop
Bdosin is added to the Seoul Dynasty Overwatch side
Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One
Another former London Spitfire joins the Overwatch League team, formed exclusively of Korean talent.
Text: Sam Bishop
ESA insists E3 will be "exciting" despite Sony absence
They've released a new statement following Sony revealing they'd miss the show for a second year.
Text: Sam Bishop
TABS is advancing onto today's stream
PC
We're seeing how accurate Totally Accurate Battle Simulator really is when we hit our GR Live show today.
Text: Sam Bishop
Envy reportedly set to add Calyx to CS:GO team
Mac / PC / PS3 / PSN / XBLA / Xbox 360
Legija is also in talks with the organisation to become the head coach, according to a recent report.
Text: Sam Bishop
Fnatic reveals plenty of staff changes for the LEC
PC
Their League of Legends team is making a lot of alterations heading into 2020, trying to make an impression in Europe.
Text: Sam Bishop
DBFZ player HookGangGod parts ways with NRG Esports
Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One
He's no longer a part of the organisation, although he's still interested in competing in Arc System Works' game.
Text: Sam Bishop
Confirmed: PlayStation to skip E3 2020
PS Vita / PS4 / PS5
Sony has decided to skip this year's E3 as well, instead choosing to focus on State of Play and its own events.
Might & Magic: Chess Royale unveiled, releasing this month
The famous series is returning, this time in the form of a mashup between auto battlers and battle royale.
Text: Gianfranco Lagioia
Games of the Last Decade - Red Dead Redemption
PS3 / Xbox 360
As our series about impactful games from the last ten years comes to a close, we look at two games that started and closed the decade with a bang.
Sapphire Studios shows off its new skateboarding tech
We got a closer look at the electronic skateboard as well as the smart bag that powers it.
Text: Gianfranco Lagioia