Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 "It's certainly a trilogy that offers a lot of game time, and it's great that all of this content has been pulled together into one package." Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Roy Woodhouse

Linedock shows off all-new battery solution for MacBook Pro iOS We get a first look at the new model Linedock battery that helps keep your MacBook going with an extra full charge. Text: Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 15th of January 2020

Razer Blade Stealth (GTX 1650) Razer has updated its Stealth laptop with a powerful graphics card and it makes a huge difference. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

PvZ: Battle for Neighborville returns to today's stream PC / PS4 / Xbox One We get into the Plants vs. Zombies action once again, with Sam trying it out for a few hours on our GR Live show. Published on the 15th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Blizzard on WoW: Battle for Azeroth - Visions of N'Zoth PC We talked to the World of Warcraft studio about the wave of content about to hit Battle for Azeroth. Text: Ricardo C. Esteves & Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 14th of January 2020

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo Switch Relive the 2006 adventure with this upcoming, faithful remake of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team. Text: Ben Lyons Published on the 14th of January 2020

TABS is advancing onto today's stream PC We're seeing how accurate Totally Accurate Battle Simulator really is when we hit our GR Live show today. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

DBFZ player HookGangGod parts ways with NRG Esports Nintendo Switch / PC / PS4 / Xbox One He's no longer a part of the organisation, although he's still interested in competing in Arc System Works' game. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Sam Bishop

Confirmed: PlayStation to skip E3 2020 PS Vita / PS4 / PS5 Sony has decided to skip this year's E3 as well, instead choosing to focus on State of Play and its own events. Published on the 14th of January 2020 Text: Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Might & Magic: Chess Royale unveiled, releasing this month The famous series is returning, this time in the form of a mashup between auto battlers and battle royale. Text: Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 13th of January 2020

Games of the Last Decade - Red Dead Redemption PS3 / Xbox 360 As our series about impactful games from the last ten years comes to a close, we look at two games that started and closed the decade with a bang. Published on the 13th of January 2020 Text: Lisa Dahlgren

Sapphire Studios shows off its new skateboarding tech We got a closer look at the electronic skateboard as well as the smart bag that powers it. Text: Gianfranco Lagioia Published on the 13th of January 2020