Out with the old and in with the new. Deep Silver, the former publisher of the third Shenmue game, has officially passed the torch to Inin Games. Does this mean we might finally get a new chapter in Ryo Hazuki's saga? Well, maybe. There's a hint of cautious optimism from Inin, who, upon taking over, expressed excitement about the future and how they plan to bring the series into its next phase.

What did you think of Shenmue III, and would you like to see a sequel?