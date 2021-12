HQ

Just like last year, Epic Games will be making one game free on its store every day instead of every week to celebrate Christmas, and it starts today.

As the headline spoiled already, Shenmue 3 has been chosen as the first free PC game on the Epic Games Store as part of this celebration, which means you can grab it without paying anything at all if you add it to your collection before 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET today. Then it's another mysterious game's turn to be offered for free on PC.