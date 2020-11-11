Shenmue 3 is coming to Steam on November 19

You're watching Advertisements

After enjoying a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Shenmue 3 is now coming to Steam next week on November 19. The title was originally due to release on the platform, but plans were shifted close to release, frustrating many Kickstarter backers.

This long-awaited sequel launched last year after becoming the highest crowdfunded game on Kickstarter with $5,553,470 pledged. It also comes 18 years after the release of Shenmue II on the Dreamcast. We reviewed Shenmue 3 last year and described it as "extremely unconventional and non-compromising."

Will you be picking up Shenmue 3 on Steam?