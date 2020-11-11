English
news
Shenmue 3

Shenmue 3 is coming to Steam on November 19

It arrives following its year-long exclusivity on the Epic Games Store.

After enjoying a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Shenmue 3 is now coming to Steam next week on November 19. The title was originally due to release on the platform, but plans were shifted close to release, frustrating many Kickstarter backers.

This long-awaited sequel launched last year after becoming the highest crowdfunded game on Kickstarter with $5,553,470 pledged. It also comes 18 years after the release of Shenmue II on the Dreamcast. We reviewed Shenmue 3 last year and described it as "extremely unconventional and non-compromising."

Will you be picking up Shenmue 3 on Steam?

