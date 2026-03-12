Shelf Heroes shows off small-scale roguelite FPS action in gameplay trailer

We've been well and truly treated to showcases and broadcasts so far this year and this week has been no different. We started with another Nintendo Direct dedicated to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and now we're turning our focus to the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase.

As part of this latter broadcast, we've just been shown official gameplay for the upcoming Shelf Heroes, which is a small-scale roguelite FPS that follows a miniscule toy-size character as they look to survive in toy-sized and open household arenas.

The game is made to be playable both solo and in three-player cooperative and it even has broad customisability and buildcrafting options that allows the player to make the hero that best suits their style of play. As for how this is incorporated into the gameplay, we're told that it could include losing a leg in combat and then replacing this body part with a robot arm or teddy bear legs.

Coming from developer Fun Punch Games, we don't yet know when Shelf Heroes will be launching but we do know that it will eventually be arriving on PC via Steam. Check out the gameplay trailer for the title below.