Mexican president dismisses United States drone report, calls it a "little campaign"

HQ

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has shrugged off a recent report by CNN alleging that the United States has been flying MQ-9 Reaper drones over Mexico to spy on drug cartels, saying it is merely part of a "little campaign."

While she did not elaborate, the comments come amid growing tensions between Mexico and the United States, particularly as President Donald Trump pushes for tougher measures against cartels, including their designation as terrorist organizations.

Trump has already increased military presence at the border and threatened economic consequences if Mexico does not curb drug trafficking and illegal migration. Sheinbaum previously acknowledged U.S. aerial surveillance but said she was unconcerned as long as it remained outside Mexican airspace.

However, reports of covert flights have raised questions about sovereignty and transparency between the two nations. According to CNN, the U.S. military is ramping up intelligence efforts to monitor cartel activity, though Sheinbaum's administration insists that any such operations should involve cooperation with Mexico. For now, it remains to be seen how Mexico will respond if further evidence of U.S. drone flights emerges.