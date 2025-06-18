English
Sheinbaum and Trump hold positive call after cancelled G7 meeting

The two leaders agreed to continue cooperation on key issues following Trump's early departure from the summit.

The latest news on Mexico and the Unites States. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and United States President Donald Trump spoke by phone after their planned meeting at the G7 summit was cancelled due to Trump's early exit.

"I had a very good telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who informed me that he had issued a state of emergency yesterday due to the situation in the Middle East," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X.

Both sides described the conversation as constructive, with mutual interest in advancing discussions on various bilateral matters. "We agreed to work together to quickly reach an agreement on various issues of concern to us today," Claudia Sheinbaum added.

