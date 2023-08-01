She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany takes aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger

Recently, we reported on the news that Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston took aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger to call the executive out in a fiery display amid the ongoing strikes. Now, another star, one that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe family, Tatiana Maslany, has had a go at bashing Bob as well.

As reported on by Collider, Maslany has taken to the picket lines to campaign for better rights for members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, and as part of her appearance on the lines, she commented on Iger's methods of running Disney.

"I think he's completely out of touch. He's completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and his money. Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it's outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That's crew, cast, writers."

Neither Disney nor Iger has responded to Maslany's comments.