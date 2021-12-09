HQ

If you were hoping that the upcoming She-Hulk would follow in Lou Ferrigno's footsteps, we're afraid you'll be disappointed. Unsurprisingly perhaps, as with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, it is now confirmed that She-Hulk will be fully computer-animated and that the actress will use motion-capture during the filming of the movie. A fact that Tatiana Maslany recently confirmed in an interview with The Direct:

"It's all CG... I'm in mo-cap the whole time. I'm on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head..."

The series is currently in post-production and is expected to land on Disney+ next year. How much are you looking forward to checking out She-Hulk?