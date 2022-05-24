She-Hulk was allegedly originally bigger

HQ

We've already reported on the news that the design and appearance of Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has drawn a bit of conflict from fans. But now, as part of a now deleted tweet, a Marvel visual effects artist has claimed that before receiving feedback, the character was larger in size.

Sean Ruecroft, who's previous work credit included that of Moon Knight, stated (thanks, Games Radar), "I was at a company that did VFX for this. Apparently she was bigger early on, but the notes kept saying to 'make her smaller.' We always roll our eyes (like we did on Sonic) but at the end of the day artists gotta follow orders."

This comment comes as the trailer shows that She-Hulk is significantly smaller than Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in the show, despite the fact Maslany's character is said to be created by a blood transfusion from the original Hulk. Disney has of course yet to comment on the claim, and likewise, Ruecroft's Twitter account has since been deleted.