She-Hulk and Hulk train together in new clip from TV series

HQ

Disney really hasn't convinced us at the editorial office about their TV series. The majority of us are critical of the vast majority of shows, be it Marvel or Star Wars. Next up is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres on Disney+ on August 17 and we'll just have to wait and see if this delivers or not.

USA Today, in collaboration with Disney, has released a one-minute clip where we get to see Hulk training up She-Hulk as a taste of what we can expect from the series. You can watch it below.