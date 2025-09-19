She-Hulk star urges fans to cancel Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN

HQ

It came as little surprise that Jimmy Kimmel's live joke about the killing of Charlie Kirk caused an uproar. What did shock many, however, was how quickly ABC reacted: the network abruptly suspended the show, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism across Hollywood and beyond.

One of the loudest voices is Tatiana Maslany, best known for playing the emerald-skinned superhero She-Hulk. On Instagram she urged her followers to cancel their Disney subscriptions—including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN—in protest. She's far from alone. Michael Keaton publicly called on CBS and NBC to "have a backbone and stand up for their employees," while Lost creator Damon Lindelof vowed not to work with Disney again until Kimmel is reinstated.

The debate now rages over whether ABC's decision was a responsible move or an overreach that undermines free speech.