She-Hulk could appear in Daredevil: Born Again

Tatiana Maslany - the actress for She-Hulk - has expressed a want to return. Specifically, she'd be up for coming back to the MCU in the new Daredevil series releasing next month on Disney+. Speaking to ScreenRant, Maslany had the following to say:

"Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with. And I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world."

Maslany also said she has a lot of serious bones in her body, implying that perhaps she could adapt to the grounded nature of Daredevil: Born Again if she were to appear. It's unlikely that we'd see her in the current season of the show, but perhaps she could make a cameo later down the line.

She-Hulk saw Matt Murdock make an appearance as a fellow lawyer alongside the green justice machine, and there was even a bit of a romantic flair between the two, which could strike up again should She-Hulk appear in Daredevil: Born Again.