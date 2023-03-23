Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Shazam's Zachary Levi wants to be in The Last of Us Season 2

The actor was a big fan of the game and wants to help adapt Part II.

Zachary Levi is quite a fan of speaking his mind on Twitter, and this has often put him in a tough situation, but regardless of that, the actor also uses the platform to share his adoration for current film and TV projects, and the latest to get that treatment is HBO Max's The Last of Us.

In a tweet, the Shazam star notes that he loved the games by Naughty Dog, thought Part II was better than Part I, and then asked Neil Druckmann if he can have a part in Season 2 of the show, which will start adapting The Last of Us: Part II.

Assuming Druckmann does bite, would you like to see Levi in The Last of Us, and in what role?

