Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer jokes about Game of Thrones

The DC Extended Universe hasn't exactly been on an upswing the last few months with cancelled shows, beloved actors leaving their roles and such, but one can always hope the sequel to Shazam! will be able to lift our spirits in March. Not that we should expect to be laughing throughout the movie judging the its second trailer.

Because this new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods makes it seem like a far darker movie than the original- even if Zachary Levi has a cheeky one-liner referencing Game of Thrones, gets to uppercut a dragon and ruin one of the Daughters of Atlas' speeches. We'll see if these clips basically spoiled the whole thing or not when the movie arrives on March 17.