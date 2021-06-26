Shazam: Fury of the Gods set photos reveal new costumes and Helen Mirren in character

A bunch of set photos from Shazam: Fury of the Gods have found their way onto the internet and not only show the new costumes that the Shazam family will wear, but it gives us a look at the big baddie the Shazams will have to face, Helen Mirren's Hespera, daughter of Atlas.

You can see below the new costumes (from the director David F. Sandberg's Twitter) that while similar, each have their own colour scheme to set them apart from the rest. Needless to say, they look pretty damn cool.

Then, you can also take a look at some of the set photos that show Helen Mirren in costume over here, courtesy of Just Jared.

Mirren will be playing Hespera, daughter of Atlas, and while the character doesn't exist in DC comics, Hespera exists as the Titan Atlas' daughter in Greek mythology. As for how Mirren's character will play into the storyline that remains to be determined, but considering Atlas embodies a part of the Shazam acronym (Atlas' stamina), we can likely expect that to play into it.

We still haven't yet seen what Hespera's sister Kalypso, played by Lucy Lui, looks like in costume, but with filming taking place we can likely expect photographs to appear soon.

As for when we can look forward to seeing Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the movie is planned for June 2, 2023, meaning we have quite a bit of time to wait unfortunately.