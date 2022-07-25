Shazam! Fury of the Gods offers dragons, Justice League and tons of action

HQ

It's not easy being a teenager, especially when you're also a godlike superhero called Shazam, and extra especially when the gods themselves have it out for you! Just as expected, a trailer for the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods was revealed during the San Diego Comic Con and it looks to be just as much fun as its predecessor.

Right now there's no official synopsis, but from the trailer you can figure out that Billy is struggling with his confidence while angry gods - played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu - want to settle the score with him and his superhero family. The sequel opens on December 21, so James Cameron's blue Pandoran natives will have stiff superhero competition.

What do you think of Shazam 2 judging by this trailer - which in all honesty pretty much has it all?