Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming to HBO Max later this month

Despite a big success for the first movie and mostly positive criticism for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the latter failed to become box-office hit. But hopefully, the funny superhero adventure could find a big audience later this month, when it is released for HBO Max.

In a new trailer (which you can check out below), it is confirmed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres on HBO Max on May 23. Here we will get to follow the titular hero Shazam (played by Zachary Levi) as he and his friends face off against the Daughters of Atlas.

