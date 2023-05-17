Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming to HBO Max later this month

The box-office bomb is getting a second chance to find its audience.

HQ

Despite a big success for the first movie and mostly positive criticism for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the latter failed to become box-office hit. But hopefully, the funny superhero adventure could find a big audience later this month, when it is released for HBO Max.

In a new trailer (which you can check out below), it is confirmed that Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres on HBO Max on May 23. Here we will get to follow the titular hero Shazam (played by Zachary Levi) as he and his friends face off against the Daughters of Atlas.

Will you watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

