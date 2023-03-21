Shazam! Fury of the Gods director done with superhero movies

HQ

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has revealed that he was surprised at the critical response to his new movie, and has also said that he's stepping away from the superhero genre for now.

In a statement on Twitter, Sandberg said "On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film. I wasn't expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well."

He went on to say that he's "very eager" to go back to making horror movies, as he's been working with Shazam for six years. Sandberg does make it clear that he doesn't regret making the Shazam! films, though.

What do you think of Shazam! Fury of the Gods?