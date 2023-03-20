Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods didn't have a stellar weekend at the box office

It turned out to be one of the worst openings in the DCEU's history.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the latest box office disappointment for the superhero genre, earning only $30.5 million domestically and $65.5 million worldwide.

While this may not sound too bad, as The Hollywood Reporter states, with the film expected to have cost at least $110 million to produce without marketing, it may need to pick up its pace at the box office to ensure it doesn't end up a flop.

Scream VI has returned for another solid weekend at the box office, and Creed III still remains a heavy hitter for theatres in early 2023. Still, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods being the new kid on the block and still not managing to pull in good numbers in either the critical or box office spheres, this may not be a good sign of things to come for the Shazam! franchise.

Have you seen Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

