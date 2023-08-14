Shazam! actor sick of people watching Hollywood 'garbage'

HQ

Zachary Levi, star of Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has spoken out against the amount of "garbage" content in Hollywood, saying that people shouldn't have to pick out the good movies among all the trash.

At a fan event in Chicago, Levi was given a mic and had the following to say: "I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't."

"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?' They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."

Right now, we are seeing somewhat of a pushback against a lot of mediocre superhero movies at the box office. The DCEU's final gasp hasn't made much at all in terms of profits, and even the mega machine that is Marvel is beginning to slow in many cases, if not in terms of revenue then certainly at least in critical reception. Basically, if you're not Barbie or Oppenheimer this year, you're also likely going to be having a bad time at the box office, superhero movie or not.