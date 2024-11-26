LIVE
      Shazam! Fury of the Gods

      Shazam actor says Xbox is the best console because of games and controllers

      With PlayStation at the bottom of the barrel.

      There's no shortage of Hollywood celebrities who love video games, and many of them are die-hard fans. One of the biggest gamers is Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam in the two recent movies about the character. Recently, he took the time to answer an X user about which consoles he likes best, and ranked them:


      1. Xbox Series S/X

      2. Switch

      3. PlayStation

      When other users asked him to elaborate, Levi wrote that while he agrees that Sony has a better user interface, he thinks the Xbox controllers are "far superior". However, the games are the most important thing to him and he explains:

      "The Halo, Gears of War, and Fable franchises have all been epic. Not to mention the new Starfield which I've just cracked and am quite enjoying."

      When asked why he ranks Nintendo higher than Sony, he stated:

      "Original titles, bruh! Nintendo has more of what I want. UNCHARTED and LAST OF US are the only two PS titles I really love-love."

      Do you agree with Levi's conclusions?

      Shazam! Fury of the Gods

