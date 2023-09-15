Shawn Levy 'will give everything' in his upcoming Star Wars film

HQ

Shawn Levy is extremely popular in Hollywood right now, as evidenced by Stranger Things, Free Guy and Deadpool 3. Lucasfilm is also pulling for him, and it's been almost a year since we got word that he was working on a Star Wars film (which we still don't know much about, at all).

In an interview with GamesRadar, however, he assured us that it will be something worth waiting for and that he ''will give it his all'. Until we see the final result, we can only hope that his enthusiasm is justified and that it will lead to something really good.

"Getting that call was a great day. I was in the edit room on All the Light We Cannot See, and I look at my phone, and it's [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy. Thus began a conversation that led to her inviting me in to develop and make my Star Wars movie. I'm putting everything I have into it, because I love that world, and it is a privilege to get to join that galaxy."