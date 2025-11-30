Shawn Levy on a Free Guy sequel: "I don't know that we're ever going to see one"

Following the arrival of Free Guy in 2021, there were talks and ideas being thrown around to make a dedicated sequel to this film, a follow-up that would continue playing around with the premise that the Shawn Levy-created, Ryan Reynolds-led film laid out. However, these talks have faded into oblivion and today it's unclear if Free Guy will get a sequel of any kind and form.

This is something that Levy has now discussed in an interview on The Business Podcast with Kim Masters, where he revealed that he doesn't think we'll ever see a follow-up to Free Guy.

"I don't know that we're ever going to see a sequel to Free Guy, and you know what, more and more, I'm okay with that, because it feels very gratifying to make a movie the way you intended and have it beloved. It happened to me on Free Guy, it happened to me on Real Steal, another movie I get asked about a sequel to all the time. It's okay to just make one movie well and not have it launch anything more than that one movie."

Levy also noted that there were ideas for a sequel but that Barbie kind of killed those plans because Greta Gerwig's film treaded a very similar path. Talking about Barbie, the immense success of that film, both commercially and critically, didn't do a Free Guy sequel any favours either, as Levy's flick didn't nearly match the success of Barbie on either front.

Would you like to see a Free Guy follow-up?