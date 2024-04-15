Shawn Levy: 'Deadpool & Wolverine is not Deadpool 3'

HQ

Those lucky enough to attend CinemaCon in Las Vegas (held between 8-11 April) had the opportunity to see an exclusive nine-minute clip from Deadpool & Wolverine. It probably offered a little more Wolverine than the rest of us mortals have seen so far, but if you're waiting for something good ...

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26 July this year and is perhaps the hottest thing Marvel has in store for its cinematic universe. Deadpool was quickly loved by an entire world after his standalone films and will likely bring many of the audience back for a third adventure. However, the film's director, Shawn Levy, wants to clarify that although this is a Deadpool film, it is not Deadpool 3.

"Well, the truth is, I think your answer is in the question, which is if you make the kinds of movies I make, you are listening to the audience. I'm not making small films for my own satisfaction in a room alone, I'm making it to connect to the biggest audience possible. We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising. I wouldn't say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment. And at the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3. This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that."