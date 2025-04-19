Shawn Layden: Modern games are far too long and expensive to produce

HQ

Modern games are way too long and no longer suit today's consumers — that's the opinion of former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden, who argues that 90-100 hour games are simply too expensive to produce and don't align with what modern players actually want. Most players, especially those with regular jobs, have very limited free time.

Layden points to himself as an example, saying he hasn't even had time to play Red Dead Redemption 2 for that very reason. He also claims the trend toward increasingly massive games is a major problem and a key reason behind the ballooning development costs plaguing the industry.

"I don't need you to spend 100 hours on my game. I want you to put down the controller after 20 hours and have sweaty hands."

Instead, Layden advocates for shorter, more focused game experiences that can be developed faster and at lower cost — something he believes would also spark more creativity among developers. He warns that the industry is headed toward collapse if it doesn't change direction.

Do you agree with Shawn Layden? Do you prefer shorter, tighter games over massive open worlds packed with missions and collectibles?