Shaun of the Dead is rising again and heading into cinemas

Fans can celebrate the film's 20th birthday in style.

Cult classic Shaun of the Dead can't seem to stay that way, and Edgar Wright's iconic British zombie film will be making a return to cinemas in the UK and Ireland for its 20th birthday.

Announced via the director's X profile (formerly Twitter), a remastered version of the picture will be screened in Dolby Vision and Atmos starting on the 27th September.

Tickets for the screenings are on sale right now, so if you're a diehard cornetto fan be sure to get in fast.

