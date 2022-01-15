Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King is coming to consoles and Epic Games Store in Q1 2022

HQ

Developer Redlock Studio earlier just announced that they are bringing their dark action RPG Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King onto more platforms in Q1 2022, after its initial release on Steam back on February 17, 2021. It will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games Store soon, players can expect to roam on a ruined continent, reveal secrets all around, experience precision based combat and 2.5D platforming, etc, in this indie title.

Here are the main features of the game, via the press release:



Unique mix of 3D environment and 2D platformer



Captivating lore that stays engaging from start to finish



A sound-track that captures the atmosphere of each environment



Well-defined art style that creates an otherworldly feel



Engaging combat system that utilizes a variety of weapons and magic



Is this something intriguing to you?