Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King is coming to consoles and Epic Games Store in Q1 2022

The game formerly launched on Steam back in February 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Redlock Studio earlier just announced that they are bringing their dark action RPG Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King onto more platforms in Q1 2022, after its initial release on Steam back on February 17, 2021. It will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games Store soon, players can expect to roam on a ruined continent, reveal secrets all around, experience precision based combat and 2.5D platforming, etc, in this indie title.

Here are the main features of the game, via the press release:


  • Unique mix of 3D environment and 2D platformer

  • Captivating lore that stays engaging from start to finish

  • A sound-track that captures the atmosphere of each environment

  • Well-defined art style that creates an otherworldly feel

  • Engaging combat system that utilizes a variety of weapons and magic

Is this something intriguing to you?

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King
Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Related texts



Loading next content