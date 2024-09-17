Sharktank billionaire Mark Cuban wants to buy Twitter/X

HQ

Many people have left Twitter, now X, in frustration since Elon Musk took over and left the service more or less unmoderated. Today it's flooded with bots liking your tweets and crazy conspiracy theories seem to dominate the algorithms.

Earlier this year, Fortune reported that 72% of the value of Twitter has vanished since Musk took over, while alternatives like Bluesky, Mastodon and especially Threads have been booming. This has led many old Twitter users to hope that Musk might want to sell X to someone who is better suited to working with social media.

Now the hope has grown as Sharktank multi-billionaire Mark Cuban says he would like to buy X. In an interview with Wired, when asked if he would consider buying Twitter, he said: "Yeah, for sure."

However, Cuban admits there is a catch, when the reporter asks why he doesn't do it then:

"I wish I could. There's no reason for him to sell it."

In short, X is likely to stay with Musk, but if he decides to sell, there is now at least one person interested in buying.