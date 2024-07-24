Sharks found with cocaine in their systems

HQ

With smugglers dumping drugs into waters, scientists have long expected there to be some effect on the wildlife within them. Now, it has been officially confirmed that drugs are getting into the systems of ocean wildlife.

As per Sky News, scientists dissected 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks from small fishing vessels. These sharks live on the coastline, and so they are more likely to be effected by pollution of all sorts.

Muscle and liver tissue were tested and all sharks were found to have cocaine in their systems, with a concentration that was 100 times higher than that of other aquatic creatures found. We're not yet sure what this means for the sharks, but it does mean that cocaine is getting into their systems.

