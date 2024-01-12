Sharks attack a plane in this upcoming disaster film

If you've been craving a new disaster film, Altitude Films has the perfect flick for you. Set to debut next month, on February 16, 2024, No Way Up is a thriller that sees plane passengers fighting off attacking sharks.

No doubt you've read that and are left with more questions than answers but it actually makes a lot of sense. The film follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves on the ocean floor and dealing with not only the challenge of limited oxygen supply but also the threat of ravenous sharks. The synopsis for the movie is as follows:

"No Way Up is a high concept combination of disaster movie and survival thriller, as characters from very different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they're travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean.

"The stricken airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone-in on them."

The movie is set to make its debut in some cinemas but also as a VOD next month, and to see if this is something you should be keeping an eye out for, check out the trailer for No Way Up below.