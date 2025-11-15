Sharknado Origins will show us how the madness begun

HQ

Did you really think the Sharknado saga was over? Of course not, and now the maestros at The Asylum have confirmed that a seventh movie is on the way - Sharknado Origins. The film will feature teenage versions of Fin and April and tell the story of how the two met. But it will of course also show us the dark origins of the very first Sharknado, and how it came to be.

The film will start production later this winter, aiming for a premiere sometime during next year. The cast and crew is still being kept under wraps and all we know is that Anthony Ferrante once again will serve as director.

The first Sharknado became a major success for The Asylum, largely thanks to its crazy premise and viral spread - where several celebrities lined up to take part in the madness. With its modest budget of just one million dollars it somehow managed to grow into an epic saga. Spanning six films and three spin-offs with cameos from George R.R. Martin, Olivia Newton-John, and David Hasselhoff.

Are you up for some more CGI sharks?