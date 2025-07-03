Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo

Temperatures have been soaring across Europe this summer already, however, this is likely just the beginning, and we can expect many warm summer days over the next two months. So, what do you do when the heat goes from being relaxing to stifling?

For this very reason, we have previously reviewed fans, and Shark's new FlexBreeze HydroGo is a particularly interesting one. This little guy weighs just 2.2 kilos and is so small that it can basically be packed into a backpack - yet the promise of "70 feet of airflow" is enough to seriously cool a bedroom, or wherever you happen to be.

The HydroGo is undoubtedly intended as a portable gadget. It has a handle at the top and fairly small feet with no obvious option for pulling out a small telescopic rod or similar, so you can place it in a tent, for example, on a hiking trip, or on the table while you eat together at a picnic. This makes it a little more specialised than the standard fan you buy for £10 at a supermarket in total desperation, but it can also do much, much more.

First and foremost, as mentioned, it is portable, and therefore has a battery life of between 9 and 11 hours, while offering five distinct fan speeds. That's plenty, but we haven't yet mentioned what makes it "Hydro". Yes, this relatively small frame actually has room for a so-called "Misting Tank", which means you can fill it with water, creating a much more humid breeze that provides significantly cooler ventilation. Shark itself says "up to five degrees", but trust us when we say that it is significant.

The effect is hard to ignore, and even though the price is a little higher, around £100, it is something completely different from the budget models, and its truly portable size and weight make it much more likely that you will actually use it.

The only complaint is that even though the airflow can be angled by bending it forwards or backwards, it would have been advantageous to have a way to adjust the height. If you want to use it at night, you have to put it on a bedside table - you always have to adjust the elevation yourself to ensure you get the most out of the cool airflow, and just a small built-in telescopic rod, for example, would have worked wonders, or perhaps a way to fold out the legs.

That's why Shark is still pretty good at this kind of thing, and HydroGo is pretty easy to recommend to those shopping for a little more versatile ventilation in the summer heat.

