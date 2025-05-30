Sharing screenshots and videos on Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be much easier

HQ

It has always been a bit of a hassle sharing images and videos captured on the Nintendo Switch using its dedicated recording feature. Unless you have the right technology and can utilise capture cards and such, for the most part you've been resigned to manually having to upload each image to a smartphone or similar by scanning a QR code so that you can decide what to do with it... Alternatively, an equally complex option includes removing your SD card and using a reader to move the files to a PC or laptop. Regardless of the option of choice, it has been a hassle for years. This seemingly won't be the case for the Switch 2.

As noticed by VGC, Bluesky user OatmealDome has picked up and reported that a new update coming to the Switch app will enable users to more easily share their captures. The update is adding the ability to upload any videos or screenshots directly to the app, and even automatically should you want that to be the case.

The report also notes that the feature supports uploads of up to 100 files at a time, and that when an upload happens, you have access to each file for 30 days before it's deleted from the app.

It's not quite as smooth of a feature as what Xbox enables with its cloud support, but it's certainly a massive improvement over the headache that currently plagues Switch users.