Share your superior taste in music in Wax Heads

One of many games that appeared during last night's ID@Xbox Showcase was Wax Heads. Behind the name is "a handcrafted narrative sim that puts players in the role of a passionate record store clerk at Repeater Records", and it will be your job to recommend good music to people.

We all know that pretty much everyone has terrible taste in music, unlike our own of course, and now we get the chance to share our expertise in the field. It's simply a matter of telling people which vinyl records they should invest in.

This is easier said than done and involves both puzzles and mini-games, all presented with a comic book aesthetic. Publisher Curve Games also promises "an emotional and uplifting story, all set to an original toe-tapping soundtrack".

Sounds sweet, doesn't it? The trailer is also super charming and you can check it out below. Next year it will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.