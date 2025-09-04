Shaq has now received his custom stretch-Corvette

HQ

What do you do if your body is as big as two full-sized people, your arms are longer than the entire bodies of tall fellow humans and your feet are as big as normal-sized kayaks, and you still want to drive an American sports car? Well... It's perfectly possible to do like NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and have Effortless Motors in Los Angeles, for example, saw apart a Z06 Corvette and extend it by 50 centimetres. Video evidence of when Shaq receives the finished car and test drives the stretch Corvette for the first time is now available and the build always looks really well done, right? Click here to watch the video

"We just delivered one of the wildest custom builds EVER: a fully 20-inch stretched Corvette built for Shaquille O'Neal. This isn't your average Corvette. It's a one-of-one, custom-engineered masterpiece made to fit a legend. From the stretch to the details, everything about this build was designed with Shaq in mind. The best part? Seeing the look on Shaq's face when we handed him the keys. He was beyond happy—and you don't want to miss his reaction!"