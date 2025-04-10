Shapez 2 to receive free Dimension update in June

As part of the Triple-i Initiative showcase, developer Tobspr has just revealed plans to support its factory builder Shapez 2 with what's being called its "largest update yet".

The additional batch of content is coming in June, as part of an update known as Dimension, with this set to enable players to expand their production lines into multi-tiered 3D platforms. It will also revamp the game's train system, making it more efficient, all while including a cosmetic overhaul and a boatload of quality of life improvements too.

As per what these will change in the game, we're told that there will be new platform layouts, increased conveyor belt speeds, a reworked user interface and various other improvements too.

It should be said that Shapez 2 is still in Early Access and that the Dimension update is not the 1.0 build. No date has been mentioned yet as to when the game will leave Early Access. What we do know is that Dimension launches on June 2, as a free update, and you can see its trailer below.