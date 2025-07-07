Shapes 2 will leave Early Access and launch this November

HQ

Developer Tobias Springer has just revealed that their factory automation sequel Shapez 2 will be exiting Early Access and debuting in its 1.0 launch state as soon as this November. No specific date is given, only the window so far, but we are told that this update will coincide with a few additions to the game, namely in the form of a new mode and even modding support.

In a press release, we're told that Shapez 2 will include a new mode that enables players to focus on building "more permanent factories by ensuring that shapes produced early on remain relevant in later stages." This mode aims to target fans of more traditional factory-building games, and not necessarily the puzzle fans that make up a large proportion of Shapez 2's audience.

Otherwise, modding support will enable fans to build their own content for the game, and Steam Achievements will finally be featured for the game too, giving fans something else to work towards and hunt for.

Speaking about the 1.0 build, Springer stated: "We feel like shapez 2 is already in a very solid state. With the recent updates and current state of the game, we want to get rid of the "early access" label, as we felt it might imply the game might not be ready to be played yet."

Stay tuned for the firm date.