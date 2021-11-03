Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition is available on PS5 now

HQ

On Twitter, developer Way Forward just announced that the Ultimate Edition of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is finally available on PlayStation 5.

This version includes all of the previously released DLC, modes, and costumes. And if you already own the PS4 version of game, you can upgrade it to the next-gen version (digital) for free.

Here are the key features included in the Ultimate Mode, via Way Forward's official website:

• Hero Mode: Replay the adventure with the main transformations unlocked!

• Hard Core Mode: A classic, tough-as-nails difficulty setting for those craving an "old-school" challenge.

• Pirate Queen's Quest: Play this alternate storyline as the nefarious Risky Boots!

• Friends to the End: Play a new adventure as Shantae's friends - Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops!

• Ninja Mode: An arcade-style adventure! Dash and slash with ninja speed!

• Beach Mode: An arcade-style adventure! Hit the beach and don't get sunburned!

• Officer Mode: An arcade-style adventure! Switch up your surroundings!

• Jammies Mode: Prepare for the ultimate pillow fight!

Will you get it on PS5?