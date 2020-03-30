Shantae and the Seven Sirens heads to console and PC shortly

Developer WayForward is planning to release the much-anticipated, charming, colourful platform adventure Shantae and the Seven Sirens on consoles and PC on May 28 of this year for $29.99. The game, which was just recently updated for Apple Arcade (bringing new environments, dungeons, abilities, enhancements and animated cutscenes and more) has players follow the titular protagonist Shantae as she ventures to a tropical island where things are not as they seem.

The game brings fully animated cutscenes to the series for the first time ever and apart from this, Shantae and the Seven Sirens also has glorious 4K support. WayForward also revealed that a physical version of the game will be released in collaboration with Limited Run Games, with details coming at a later date.

Read more about the game on the official website or check out the new trailer below.