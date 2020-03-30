Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Shantae and the Seven Sirens heads to console and PC shortly

Developer WayForward recently revealed that Shantae and the Seven Sirens is set to release on consoles and PC later this spring.

Developer WayForward is planning to release the much-anticipated, charming, colourful platform adventure Shantae and the Seven Sirens on consoles and PC on May 28 of this year for $29.99. The game, which was just recently updated for Apple Arcade (bringing new environments, dungeons, abilities, enhancements and animated cutscenes and more) has players follow the titular protagonist Shantae as she ventures to a tropical island where things are not as they seem.

The game brings fully animated cutscenes to the series for the first time ever and apart from this, Shantae and the Seven Sirens also has glorious 4K support. WayForward also revealed that a physical version of the game will be released in collaboration with Limited Run Games, with details coming at a later date.

Read more about the game on the official website or check out the new trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Related texts



Loading next content