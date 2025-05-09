Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution launches this summer for PC and consoles

HQ

The Mega Drive is one of the retro formats for which most new games are released today, but the Game Boy Advance is also popular to develop for and just last month WayForward launched its Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution onto Nintendo's portable classic.

Development on it began in 2002, but it was never released and has only now been completed. If you want to play it and enjoy a true retro game developed by WayForward, you don't have to dig for your old Game Boy Advance or look at flea markets.

It's been announced via Bluesky that the game will be coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox this summer. Check out a short clip in the post below.