Shanghai Masters: match times on Friday and first rivals for Djokovic, Ruud, Shelton...

Shanghai Masters, the penultimate ATP Masters 1000 of the season, is currently underway with the round of 128 taking place since Wednesday. Round of 64 will follow on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4, which will see the debut of the seeded players, avoiding the first round match. That is the case of players like Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, debuting tomorrow Friday.

At the time of writing, the order of matches for Friday has been confirmed. Given the time differences, matches will begin early in the morning, at 6:30 AM CET, 5:30 BST, and the last match of the day will start not earlier than 13:40 CET, 12:40 BST.

Except the three opening matches, the rest could start later, depending on how long the previous matches are and when do courts are available again. This is the list of matches for Friday, October 3, in Shanghai Masters men's singles:



Ben Shelton vs. David Goffin: 6:30 CET



Benjamin Bonzi vs. Gabriel Diallo: 6:30 CET



Frances Tiafoe vs. Yannick Hanfmann: 6:30 CET



Sebastian Baez vs. Holger Rune: 7:40 CET



Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Adrian Mannarino: 7:40 CET



Ugo Humbert vs. Jorgan Thompson: 7:40 CET



Learner Tien vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: 7:40 CET



Mattia Bellucci vs. Tomas Machc: 8:50 CET



Luca Nardi vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard: 8:50 CET



Zizou Bergs vs. Casper Ruud: 10:00 CET



Jaume Munar vs. Flavio Cobolli: 10:00 CET



Tallon Griekspoor vs. Jenson Brooksby: 10:00 CET



Alexander Bublik vs. Valentin Vacherot: 10:00 CET



Marin Cilic vs. Novak Djokovic: 12:30 CET



Taylor Fritz vs. Fábian Marozsán: 13:40 CET



Times and rivals for other seeded players that debut on Saturday, including Alexander Zverev, Alejando Davidovich Fokina or Cameron Norrie are not confirmed yet.